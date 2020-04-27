Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dies in suspected electric skateboard crash

by Glenn Roberts
27th Apr 2020 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who was discovered injured in a suburban street last month, after what appeared to be a skateboard accident, has died in hospital

The man, 40, was found on the road in Nepean Ave, Arana Hills, at 7.15pm on March 18.

Police said he passed away the following day.

Police said their initial information suggested the man had lost control of an electric skateboard before falling and hitting his head.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Man dies in suspected electric skateboard crash

road deaths skateboarding death skateboards

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Next big step for the Pocket Storehouse

        premium_icon Next big step for the Pocket Storehouse

        News The Pocket Storehouse is taking a step forward in their business and sending one of their products for low FODMAP testing.

        Keith Pitt on why it's important you download Covidsafe app

        premium_icon Keith Pitt on why it's important you download Covidsafe app

        News Minister explains benefits of mobile phone download

        Bundaberg police charge teen with 30 offences

        premium_icon Bundaberg police charge teen with 30 offences

        News Police allege the boy broke into multiple homes in the Coral Cove, Bargara, Innes...