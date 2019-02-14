Menu
FATAL CRASH: A Queensland police spokesman confirmed to the NewsMail a man, 61, died after his car rolled on Stockbridge Rd, Lowmead about 11am.
Man dies in Lowmead single-vehicle car crash

Katie Hall
by
14th Feb 2019 5:31 PM
A MAN has died after a single-vehicle crash at Lowmead.

A Queensland police spokesman confirmed to the NewsMail a man, 61, died after his car rolled on Stockbridge Rd, Lowmead about 11am.

Police were called to the scene.

Paramedics treated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the site.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man received "critical head and chest injuries”.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

The spokesman said part of the investigation would consider whether the crash was caused by a medical incident.

He said authorities were in the process of informing the family.

