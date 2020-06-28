Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dies in HiLux rollover

by Cormac Pearson
28th Jun 2020 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a man has died and a woman is in a critical condition after a crash in Logan overnight.

It is the fifth death on Queensland roads in 48 hours.

Emergency services attended the scene on Chambers Flat Rd near Kerry Rd at around 1.30am.

It is believed a Toyota HiLux lost control and rolled.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle died at the scene while the 21-year-old woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head and pelvic injures.

It's believed the HiLux rolled. Picture: Nine News Queensland
It's believed the HiLux rolled. Picture: Nine News Queensland

Two other women, aged 25 and 19, were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations.

Emergency services at the scene of the Chambers Flat crash overnight. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Emergency services at the scene of the Chambers Flat crash overnight. Picture: Nine News Queensland

 

In a separate crash this morning, a man was left with critical injuries after the vehicle he was in hit a power pole and rolled just after 6.30am at Barron in Cairns.

The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Cairns Hospital.

The Chambers Flat crash caused the fifth road fatality in Queensland in 48 hours.

A 19-year-old Inala man died in an accident in Brisbane's south died on Friday night.

Also on Friday night, a 34-year-old Kirwan man was killed near Caldwell, in the state's north, after his car crashed into a tree.

A 37-year-old motorcyclist died on the Sunshine Coast after he struck a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning a 92-year-old man died in Toowoomba after a car collided with a mobility scooter.

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEE PICS: Bundy backpackers tie the knot in backyard wedding

        premium_icon SEE PICS: Bundy backpackers tie the knot in backyard wedding

        News IT TAKES a village to plan a wedding so when two backpackers decided to get married here in Bundaberg, a whole community put their hands up to help celebrate their...

        $2 million Burnett water study stage one complete

        premium_icon $2 million Burnett water study stage one complete

        Council News The first stage of the $2 million water feasibility study for the Burnett region is...

        FLASHBACK: Two Eidsvold stars make the Olympics

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Two Eidsvold stars make the Olympics

        Boxing Two former Eidsvold athletes made the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Brolgas nature’s best dancers

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Brolgas nature’s best dancers

        News This week NewsMail columnist Allan Briggs talks about native brolgas.