Man dies in fall from nightclub fence
A MAN, 18, has been found dead in Fortitude Valley in inner Brisbane, with police believing his serious head injuries are from falling from a fence.
The victim is from Bribie Island. It is believed he fell while trying to climb a fence behind Birdees nightclub.
The man's body was found at midday.
"A man was located deceased with severe head injury in a laneway on Gipps St around 12pm," police said in a statement.
"While investigations are ongoing, it appears the man may have fallen while climbing a fence overnight."
Originally published as Man dies in fall from nightclub fence