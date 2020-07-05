Menu
View from the fence behind Birdees. Picture: Annette Dew
News

Man dies in fall from nightclub fence

by Thomas Chamberlin
5th Jul 2020 3:50 PM | Updated: 5:20 PM
A MAN, 18, has been found dead in Fortitude Valley in inner Brisbane, with police believing his serious head injuries are from falling from a fence.

The victim is from Bribie Island. It is believed he fell while trying to climb a fence behind Birdees nightclub.

The man's body was found at midday.

"A man was located deceased with severe head injury in a laneway on Gipps St around 12pm," police said in a statement.

"While investigations are ongoing, it appears the man may have fallen while climbing a fence overnight."

The fence running behind the building. Picture: Annette Dew




    

