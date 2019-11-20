Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday.
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man dies following car crash on Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th Nov 2019 5:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday.

About 4.50pm, emergency services were called to Stoney Chute Road, Stoney Chute, about 8km west of Nimbin, following reports a utility had struck a tree.

The driver, believed to be a 38-year-old man, died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More Stories

car crash fatal crash northern rivers emergency services richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council hasn't done enough for jobs: Mayor hopeful Blackburn

        premium_icon Council hasn't done enough for jobs: Mayor hopeful Blackburn

        News BUNDABERG Regional Councillor Helen Blackburn has announced she will be running for the top job in March.

        MP's shocking theory on why Adrian Pennington was sacked

        premium_icon MP's shocking theory on why Adrian Pennington was sacked

        News MP Stephen Bennett has revealed what he believes is behind move

        Aged care home's $345,000 annual losses could see it close

        premium_icon Aged care home's $345,000 annual losses could see it close

        Community When residents heard the news, they started helping fold laundry

        What key Labor politicians learned on a trip to Bundaberg

        premium_icon What key Labor politicians learned on a trip to Bundaberg

        News After Labor’s shock election defeat, the party is looking to fix its relationship...