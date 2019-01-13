Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lorne Pier to Pub. Picture: Mark Dadswell
Lorne Pier to Pub. Picture: Mark Dadswell
News

Man dies competing in swimming contest

by Kaitlyn Offer
13th Jan 2019 7:00 PM

A 65-year-old man has died while competing in the Lorne Pier to Pub swimming event in Victoria.

The Beeac man - identified by the Herald-Sun as Murray Howard - was pulled from the water about 2.45pm and authorities called, Victoria Police say.

He was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.

It was his 20th attempt at the swim.

 

Murray Howard with his grandson. Picture: supplied.
Murray Howard with his grandson. Picture: supplied.

 

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

In a statement, the Lorne Surf Life Saving Club said its thoughts were with the family and friends of the competitor.

 

Lorne Pier To Pub, Picture: Mark Dadswell
Lorne Pier To Pub, Picture: Mark Dadswell

 

"The Lorne Surf Life Saving Club us saddened to hear of the passing of a 65-year-old male competitor at today's Lorne Pier to Pub, despite the best efforts to revive him from life savers and paramedics," the statement reads.

Queensland teenagers Lani Pallister and Hayden Cotter claimed back-to-back titles in the 39th event of the 1.2km swim, which attracts about 5000 competitors and many more spectators.

 

Lorne Pier to Pub. Picture: Mark Dadswell
Lorne Pier to Pub. Picture: Mark Dadswell

More Stories

pier to pub swimming contest victoria

Top Stories

    Baby formula buyer now using a tarp to cover tins

    premium_icon Baby formula buyer now using a tarp to cover tins

    News A MAN who has become well-known for buying up baby formula in the region has been snapped back at it.

    OPINION: Why Trump and Palmer are great-ing on my nerves

    premium_icon OPINION: Why Trump and Palmer are great-ing on my nerves

    Opinion Was anything ever really "great”?

    • 13th Jan 2019 6:29 PM
    Heron one of three sites worldwide to feature in BBC series

    premium_icon Heron one of three sites worldwide to feature in BBC series

    Environment Piece of our reef to take centre stage in BBC series.

    LITTLE GEMS: 'Pretty, jelly-like doughnuts' dot shoreline

    LITTLE GEMS: 'Pretty, jelly-like doughnuts' dot shoreline

    Offbeat Hundreds of jelly-like blobs lined the shores of Bargara this week

    Local Partners