Man dies attending shark drumlines

The man was tasked with working on the drumlines off North Stradbroke Island. File picture: Humane Society International

THE man killed while tending to shark drumlines off North Stradbroke Island has been identified as Billy Frost.

The skipper had taken the shark control vessel out at 6am on Tuesday and was supposed to return by 9am.

When he did not return, water police and fisheries went to find him.

SMART shark drumlines trialled in NSW He was found dead in the water at South Passage Bar, north of Amity Point. It's understood the man was not attacked by a shark.

His partner Fiona Frost took to Facebook to remember the man she called "the love of her life".

"If you have someone dear to you hold them a little tighter and hold them a little closer as you never know when you won't be able to again," she wrote.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland sent an investigator to the scene last night but the agency is discussing who has jurisdiction to examine the death.

Maritime Safety Queensland may take the lead as the death occurred on water.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said his heart goes out to the young man's family in the wake of the tragedy.

"I expect Water Police, the Coroner, the Australian Marine Safety Authority and Work Safe Queensland will investigate," he said.

