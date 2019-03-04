Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man killed in quarry accident

4th Mar 2019 4:00 PM

A MAN has died after falling into machinery at a quarry in South Australia.

Emergency services were called to the quarry near Cannawigara, about 10km north east of Bordertown, just after 10.30am on Monday morning after receiving reports of an industrial accident.

It is understood a 43-year-old man from the Murray Mallee area fell into machinery and died at the scene.

Safework SA have been advised of the death and are investigating.

Police will be preparing a report for the coroner.

More Stories

editors picks quarry south australia worksite accident

Top Stories

    COMING SOON: Retail giant takes Stockland opportunity

    premium_icon COMING SOON: Retail giant takes Stockland opportunity

    News A POPULAR men's clothing store is in the pipeline for Stockland Bundaberg.

    Man bashed, left with suspected broken nose after robbery

    Man bashed, left with suspected broken nose after robbery

    News Police are hunting three people over a violent, random attack