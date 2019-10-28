Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died almost a week after falling from a skateboard.
A man has died almost a week after falling from a skateboard.
Health

Man dies after fall from skateboard

by Grace Mason
28th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died almost a week after suffering critical head injuries falling from a skateboard at Mission Beach.

Emergency services were called to Porter Promenade just before 6pm on October 22 where the man had fallen from the motorised skateboard.

It is understood the man had been riding along the public footpath when the crash occurred.

MORE NEWS

Tributes for 'lovely' couple killed in crash

State labels wallaby relocation plan 'futile

Teens hospitalised after Kanimbla crash

The 42-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being flown by rescue helicopter to Townsville Hospital where he has remained in a critical condition.

He was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash and anyone with information who they are yet to speak with is asked to come forward.

death skateboard transport

Top Stories

    Video: Wasted fresh water released from barrage

    premium_icon Video: Wasted fresh water released from barrage

    News THE Ben Anderson Barrage gate has opened, meaning that unused fresh water released from Paradise Dam is flowing out to sea.

    Man, 78, accused of making fake bomb threat at JB Hi-Fi

    premium_icon Man, 78, accused of making fake bomb threat at JB Hi-Fi

    Crime Man claimed there was explosive device was in busy shop

    You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

    premium_icon You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

    News Readers put a call out for new businesses in the region