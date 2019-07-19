Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is understood the man walked onto the road and was hit by a truck.
It is understood the man walked onto the road and was hit by a truck.
News

Man dies after crash at Little River

19th Jul 2019 9:17 AM

A MAN has died after he was hit by a truck west of Melbourne this morning. 

The Geelong Advertiser reported that it was understood the man walked onto the Princes Fwy at Little River at about 2.45am, when he was hit by an oncoming truck. 

The truck driver stopped at the scene to assist, but the man died at the scene. 

Police are investigating the incident and circumstances have not yet been established. 

The freeway was closed for a time but all lanes have now reopened. 

death fatality princes freeway truck truck driver victoria
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Dam we're dry: Water carters kept busy amid grim outlook

    premium_icon Dam we're dry: Water carters kept busy amid grim outlook

    Weather WITH just a 25 per cent chance of above median rainfall predicted for August through to October, Bundaberg is facing an agonising dry spell.

    One man's CBD protest against water use in drought

    premium_icon One man's CBD protest against water use in drought

    Environment Claims council's water use is draining dams

    Joyce backs Newstart lift but Pitt focuses on living costs

    premium_icon Joyce backs Newstart lift but Pitt focuses on living costs

    Politics Hinkler MP says goal is to 'drive down living costs'

    Bundy beauty's D-day: Will she capture Miss World Aus crown?

    premium_icon Bundy beauty's D-day: Will she capture Miss World Aus crown?

    Entertainment Sarah Marschke's life could change today