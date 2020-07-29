Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dies after car and boat trailer jackknife

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
29th Jul 2020 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been killed in a horror crash when a van towing a boat-trailer jackknifed and rolled on a rural Gold Coast road.

The man was driving along Marks Road Woongoolba at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, towing a boat trailer with his van when police say the vehicle left the road on a bend.

Consequently the van and trailer collided then rolled, leaving the driver trapped.

A member of the public told emergency services of the crash, however, the 59-year-old man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police are investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It follows another tragic crash in the Gold Coast hinterland that claimed four young lives last week.

Originally published as Man dies after car and boat trailer jackknife

More Stories

accident car crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police search for missing driver after car found underwater

        premium_icon Police search for missing driver after car found underwater

        News MEMBERS of the public raised the alarm after car appears to have gone off a bridge and into the Burnett River

        • 29th Jul 2020 1:18 PM
        Bundaberg mum attacked and hospitalised 75-year-old woman

        premium_icon Bundaberg mum attacked and hospitalised 75-year-old woman

        News SHOCKING: An elderly woman was hospitalised after being assaulted in by a mother of...

        Gaming hub expands to include new spaces for fun and friends

        premium_icon Gaming hub expands to include new spaces for fun and friends

        News WANTING to provide youths and young adults with a place to have fun in Bundaberg...

        Farmers consider ramping up legal fight with class action

        premium_icon Farmers consider ramping up legal fight with class action

        News Marland Law principal Tom Marland said the Judicial Review was the first step in...