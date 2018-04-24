Menu
The man died as paramedics rushed him to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.
Man killed struck by car while crossing street

Francesca Mcmackin
by
24th Apr 2018 6:37 AM

A MAN has died after being hit by a car while crossing a busy Sunshine Coast street.

Emergency crews rushed to Noosaville yesterday afternoon, after the man was struck about 5.30pm and suffered head injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate the man was struck by a Toyota sedan whilst crossing the road at the intersection of Hilton Terrace and Gympie Terrace.

The man, who police believe was visiting Queensland from Victoria, died in the ambulance on the way to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Police will not release any further details on the man until his family in Victoria is notified.

The Forensic Crash Unit visited the scene yesterday evening, as investigations began into the fatality.

Traffic detours were in place well into the evening, with vehicles redirected along Beckmans Rd.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said rumours the crash was a hit and run incident were unsubstantiated, and police officers had spoken to the driver of the Toyota.

