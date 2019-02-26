Menu
A 52-year-old man was pulled unconscious from the waters of Agnes Water main beach yesterday.
Man dies after being pulled from the ocean at Agnes Water

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
26th Feb 2019 8:12 AM
AUTHORITIES have confirmed a man has died in a drowning incident in Agnes Water.

A 52-year-old Deception Bay man was located unconscious in the water about 4.45pm yesterday at Agnes Water main beach, off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Road.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics performed CPR however the patient died at the scene.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's Craig Holden said early indications from bystanders suggested the man may have suffered a medical episode while surfing.

Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.

