Paramedics were called to Mary St, Brisbane, about 4.15am. Picture: File photo

A MAN has died after being found with a critical head injury on a street in the Brisbane CBD this morning.

Four Queensland Ambulance Service units, including the High Acuity Response Unit and a Critical Care Paramedic, were called to reports of a man with a critical head injury on Mary St about 4.15am.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner but consider the incident non-suspicious.