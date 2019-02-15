Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
News

Man dies after argument over dog attack

by Greg Stolz
15th Feb 2019 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man has died from a "medical episode" after an argument erupted over his dog attacking a neighbour.

A woman aged in her 50s was bitten by the dog on Kenyon Road at Southport just after 11am today.

The attack is believed to have sparked an argument with the dog's owner, a man in his 60s, who suffered a 'medical episode' and died.

Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams


The woman was assessed by paramedics but declined to be taken to hospital.

Gold Coast City Council officers have seized the dog, a Staffordshire terrier cross.

"Officers have seized a dog as part of the investigation and are assisting police with their enquiries," a council spokeswoman said.

Police are investigating.

editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    Trailers flip, sheds flattened in freak storm north of Bundy

    premium_icon Trailers flip, sheds flattened in freak storm north of Bundy

    Weather SEVERE thunderstorm warnings went out for north of Bundaberg yesterday and by the look of the carnage the weather bureau was right.

    Man accused of shooting camping mate 3 times in leg

    premium_icon Man accused of shooting camping mate 3 times in leg

    Crime Police say a man was shot three times at Coonarr beach on Feb 8

    Terrifying road rage experience has woman living in fear

    premium_icon Terrifying road rage experience has woman living in fear

    News Woman terrified after biker boots door of her car