Truck bursts into flames in D'Aguilar highway crash (7 News)
Man dies afer truck, car collide in fiery crash

by Rachael Rosel
29th Mar 2021 5:55 AM
A 20-year-old man has died after a truck collided with a car and burst into flames on the D'Aguilar Highway north of Brisbane on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of the D'Aguilar Highway and Sirl Road in Stony Creek at 4.55pm Monday.

The truck and car collision in the Moreton Bay region. Picture: 7 News
Police say the car, which was travelling west on the highway, and a semi-trailer heading in the opposite direction collided.

The semi-trailer caught fire, but the 58-year-old driver managed to get free.

The other motorist, who was from Narangba, died at the scene.

 

The truck and car collision at Stony Creek. Picture: 7 News
Police are appealing for any motorists that may have witnessed the crash and have dashcam footage to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

 

Originally published as Man dies afer truck, car collide in fiery crash

