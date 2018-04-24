Man denies sexual relationship with ex's daughter

ON TRIAL: The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.

ON TRIAL: The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2

FREQUENTLY, almost daily, for about six years is how regularly a woman says she was sexually abused by her mother's former partner.

The woman's claims have been heard in the Bundaberg District Court, as the man she alleges raped her as a child pleaded not guilty to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.

On day one of the trial yesterday the prosecution outlined its case against the man, who can not be named for legal reasons.

In the prosecution's opening address to the six-man, six-woman jury, the court heard the girl was just 6 when the abuse began in 1994.

The offending allegedly started as touching and progressed to oral sex and sexual intercourse which continued until 2000, when the girl was 12.

The allegations included what the woman described as "one of the worst periods of abuse" - when her mother was away in hospital giving birth to her younger stepsister.

"The accused would abuse her as much as twice a day whilst her mother was away," the Crown prosecutor told the court.

"He would remove her shorts and underwear ... he would then get on top of her ... and have sex with her."

The abuse allegedly happened in numerous locations including three different Bundaberg homes, in the car on the way home from school and when they went fishing.

The trail continues today before Judge Rackemann.