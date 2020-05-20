Menu
Bundaberg Court House
Man denied bail for alleged assault

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
20th May 2020 5:00 AM
A MAN has been denied bail after he allegedly attacked two men on Monday night.

Rodney William George Frampton, 32, appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday where he made an application for bail.

Frampton is facing five charges including two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed/in company and obstructing police.

His lawyer Lani Olafsson told the court her client was on parole and had three weeks remaining on the order.

Ms Olafsson said Frampton intended to take the charges to trial saying he was defending himself after being provoked.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Frampton had a long history of breaching bail and had been jailed for failing to appear.

Sgt Klaassen said CCTV showed Frampton continue to assault the men while they were on the ground.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney considered submissions from Ms Olafsson and Sgt Klaassen.

Mr Moloney also took into account Frampton was still on parole.

He found Frampton was an unacceptable risk of failing to appear and reoffending and refused bail.

Frampton’s case is expected to be mentioned on August 13.

