Man denied bail after alleged DV breach

BAIL REFUSED: A man has been denied bail after allegedly grabbing a woman’s throat.

BAIL REFUSED: A man has been denied bail after allegedly grabbing a woman’s throat.

A MAN who lives across the road from his former partner has been denied bail after an appearance in court on Monday.

The man is facing one charge of an aggravated contravention of a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man was living across the road from the aggrieved with a new partner.

The man is accused of grabbing the aggrieved by the throat.

When police attended her home, they noticed marks and bruising around her neck.

The man’s lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client said he was subject to “significant abuse whenever the aggrieved comes out of her address” and “abuses him because of his new relationship”.

Mr Maloy said while the allegations against the man were serious, his client could potentially be at risk of spending too much time in custody.

Before making his decision, Magistrate Andrew Moloney considered the man’s history which had multiple entries of breaching a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man received a term of imprisonment for breaching an order in July last year.

Mr Moloney denied the man bail.

His case will be heard again next month.