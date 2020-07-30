Man demands cops take him home before driving drunk

IN COURT: Daniel Hardie Houston received large fines and licence disqualifications after he demanded police officers to take him home after a night at the Agnes Water Tavern.

BUNDABERG'S magistrate has described a man's behaviour as "drunken arrogance" after demanding two police officers take him home following a night of drinking at an Agnes Water pub.

Daniel Hardie Houston pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today to four charges including evasion and assaulting a police officer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court that at 11.50pm on February 22, officers at the Agnes Water Tavern were approached by Houston who demanded a lift home saying "they worked for him".

The court heard the officers could smell alcohol on Houston and told him to catch the bus or get a taxi home.

A short time later as police were leaving they saw Houston sitting in the driver's seat of a car driving out of the tavern.

Police began following Houston and activated their lights and sirens to intercept him.

Sgt Burgess said Houston turned onto a gravel track before driving at high speed down the road.

Police deemed the pursuit unsafe and stopped following him.

After conducting checks police went to Houston's home and saw his car parked in the shed before he walked out to them holding a freshly opened beer in his hand.

Police approached and told Houston to put the beer down.

Sgt Burgess said Houston told police "you can't take my f---ing beer from me".

One of the officers tried to take Houston's arm before she was pushed causing her to stumble.

Houston was then taken to the police station where he took part in a breath test which returned a reading of 0.149.

Houston's lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court his client's "history is good but his behaviour wasn't".

Mr Messenger told the court while there were a few adjournments before being sentenced, his client was someone who needed to see how "ridiculous" his behaviour was.

"He couldn't believe what he had done and how he behaved," he said.

Mr Messenger said since losing his licence, Houston had lost his job and missed out on other job opportunities.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Houston's plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney described the offending as "drunken arrogance".

"Just so you've got an idea Mr Houston, I need a calculator to work out your fine that's how big it's going to be," he said.

"That's how serious your conduct was."

Mr Moloney warned him that if he was caught driving during the disqualification period, more serious penalties would be imposed.

Houston was received a total of $8400 in fines.

He also received two 24 month licence disqualifications and another disqualification three months in length.

Mr Moloney said it would be up to the Department of Transport whether the longer disqualifications were cumulative or concurrent.