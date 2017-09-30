34°
Man declares driving is his livelihood after losing licence

Brian Somerville's licence was suspended last year.
DRIVER Brian Somerville was caught driving unlicensed because of his unpaid SPER debts.

Somerville, 51, was fined $450 and banned from driving for a month after pleading guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed at 7.40am on July 7.

Somerville's licence was suspended on July 29 last year, the court was told.

"I did chase up all the fines. I've got $180 to go out of the $900 or so that I had accumulated,” Somerville said.

He said driving was his livelihood and he worked to support to his family.

