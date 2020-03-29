Menu
Subscribe
Man dead, motorcyclist critical after crashes

29th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
ONE man is dead and another is in a critical condition following separate crashes in southeast Queensland overnight.

A 31-year-old man has died after his car left the road and hit a power pole on Springfield Rd at Burpengary.

The Morayfield man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Earlier in the night, a motorcyclist was left in a critical condition following an accident at Hillcrest, south of Brisbane.

Police say that about 8.15pm, a Harley-Davidson motorbike was travelling west on Johnson Rd when it hit a medium strip.

The rider then lost control and hit a sign post.

The Brisbane man, who is in his 40s, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating both accidents.

