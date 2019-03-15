Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a man — believed to 59 and yet to be identified. Picture: TNV
The body of a man — believed to 59 and yet to be identified. Picture: TNV
Crime

Man dead, axe seized and 75-year-old questioned

by Mitchell van Homrigh
15th Mar 2019 5:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a fight in Sydney's west with investigators seizing an axe after the bloody altercation.

NSW Police were called to the Cabramatta West address at 8.45pm on Thursday after reports of two men fighting following a motor vehicle collision.

The body of a 59-year-old man found with a serious wound to his head at Sydney Luker Rd. He died at the scene.

A second man, aged 75, was brought into custody at Fairfield Police station for questioning.

He was later being taken to Liverpool Hospital for an unrelated medical condition before returning back to the police station early Friday morning.

An axe was seized and police confirmed the pair were known to each other.

A crime scene has been established and detectives from Fairfield City Police Command have started an investigation.

 

.

More Stories

Show More
axe attack crime sydney

Top Stories

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: How do we compare to Coffs and Bunbury?

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: How do we compare to Coffs and Bunbury?

    News WHAT is it about Bundaberg that makes us stand out? What makes people want to come here and not leave?

    Leadership tips from Australian war hero

    premium_icon Leadership tips from Australian war hero

    News Students benefit from chat with Ben Roberts-Smith

    United Australia Party quiet on Hinkler candidate

    premium_icon United Australia Party quiet on Hinkler candidate

    Politics 132 candidates have been announced, but not Hinkler's

    Thousands of Bundaberg businesses shut

    premium_icon Thousands of Bundaberg businesses shut

    Business How 'a little pain and embarrassment is better than bankruptcy'

    • 15th Mar 2019 6:00 AM