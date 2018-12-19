Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifeguards and emergency services at Greenmount beach where a surfer has died. Picture: Emily Halloran
Lifeguards and emergency services at Greenmount beach where a surfer has died. Picture: Emily Halloran
News

Surfer, 70, dies after tragic early morning surf

by ANDREW POTTS
19th Dec 2018 6:20 AM | Updated: 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SURFER has died at one of the Gold Coast's most popular beaches this morning in what has been called a 'pre-Christmas tragedy'.

The 70-year-old man was understood to be paddleboard surfing with a friend off Snapper Rocks at Greenmount Beach when is understood to have had a heart attack, causing him to fall into the water and hit his head on a submerged rock.

The surfer's friend noticed he had not resurfaced, before pulling him out of the surf to find him unconscious.

His body remains in the sand in the arms of his wife and is surrounded by friends.

Lifeguards and police are scene with his loved ones

Police are waiting for emergency services to arrive on scene to remove the body.

The man is understood to be a well-known figure in the southern Gold Coast community.

Emergency services received a flurry of calls from 4.42am when the man was pulled from the water unconscious.

Queensland Ambulance officers arrived on the scene at 4.57am and attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The matter is now in the hands of Queensland police.

Acting Gold Coast chief lifeguard Chris Maynard told the Gold Coast Bulletin this morning that the man was found floating face down in the water.

"It is quite a tragedy at this time of year," he said.

"Any incident in the ocean is a tragedy."

More Stories

Show More
beach death editors picks gold coast greenmount beach surfer surfing

Top Stories

    'It's black and you can smell it': Man's creek concerns

    premium_icon 'It's black and you can smell it': Man's creek concerns

    Council News CHRISTMAS and the beach go hand-in-hand, so recent works to clear up drainage issues at the Moneys Ck lagoon have been completed just in time.

    Bringing Bundy business to the world

    premium_icon Bringing Bundy business to the world

    Property Ties to our sister city strengthened

    Eileen cracks a century: Life's been a tonne of fun

    premium_icon Eileen cracks a century: Life's been a tonne of fun

    Offbeat Bundy woman celebrates a special century

    Bundy kids celebrate new $500k playground

    premium_icon Bundy kids celebrate new $500k playground

    Politics IMAGINATIONS are set to run wild at the newly-opened playground

    Local Partners