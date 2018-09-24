Queensland sailor killed after yacht capsized

A man has died after a sailing boat capsized off Sydney’s south this morning. Picture: Peter Fegan / Twitter @PeterFegan7

A man has died after a sailing boat capsized off Sydney’s south this morning. Picture: Peter Fegan / Twitter @PeterFegan7

AN experienced yachtie sailing home to his wife has died after his newly purchased boat capsized off Sydney's south on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Boat Harbour near Kurnell just before sunrise after the nine-metre yacht, the CC Rider, skippered by Terry Annesley, struck a reef and overturned in rough conditions.

Jacinta Hip - a 24-year-old woman sailing with Mr Annesely, swam 30 metres to shore from the vessel in darkness before raising the alarm.

Terrry Annesley, the wrecked yacht and survivor

Rescuers saw the body of the 72-year-old Queensland skipper floating near Wanda Beach.

He was winched to shore but was unable to be revived.

Ms Hip was treated at the scene for hypothermia before being transferred to Sutherland Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

Inspector Mel Thompson praised the woman's gallant effort in "hazardous" seas.

"It's a tragic circumstance … it is remarkable that she got to the shore," she said.

The relationship between the pair remains unclear.

Jacinta Eve, also known as Jacinta Hip, was sailing with Terry Annesley when the boat capsized in Kurnell. Picture: Facebook

Inspector Thompson said the seas were rough by the time rescue services reached the scene.

"The seas were quite hazardous ... which would've been difficult to rescuers."

A Greenwell Point resident, who did not wish to be named, said Mr Annesley regularly travelled to the coastal town to work on his new yacht after buying it four months ago.

"He was a spritely little bloke - for his age he was fit - but this can happen to anyone," the resident said.

"He was a nice bloke. I hadn't seen him for several weeks. He'd come down and work on the boat and then go back up to Queensland. I ran into him on the river and gave him a hand."

The yacht remains on the beach at Boat Harbour. Picture: John Grainger

The resident said the CC Rider's autopilot was not working before Mr Annesley set sail with Ms Hip on the 600-nautical mile journey to Bundaberg.

"That's why he had two people on board - one rests while the other sails," he said.

"There was nothing wrong with the boat, I think it was the weather."

Mr Annesley previously worked as a delivery skipper and often lived on boats, including on the CC Rider at Greenwell Point.

A woman swam to shore from the capsized vessel . Picture: Nine News Sydney

While it remains unknown if the pair were wearing life jackets during their expedition, Inspector Thompson advised all locals to take care when heading out to sea.

'I would urge anyone undertaking any form of water sports or to the water they do wear a life jacket," she said.

It's believed the pair had left the South Coast town of Greenwell Point on Sunday and were making their way to Mr Annesely's hometown of Bundaberg before they got into trouble.

Police have swamped the area. Picture: Nine News Sydney

Mr Annesley's death comes only two days after a 37-year-old man died after he drowned while snorkelling at Racecourse Beach on the South Coast on Saturday.

Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce said there was a concern among authorities that safety messages have not sunk in on the cusp of summer.

"It has been a very challenging few days on the beach, and unfortunately these tragic incidents are a reminder of the power of the ocean," Mr Pearce said.

"With the new patrol season almost upon us it's an ideal time to reiterate some of the most important safety messages.

"As surf lifesavers we want everyone to enjoy their time at the beach safely and it's crucial that people make the effort to swim at a patrolled location and between those red and yellow flags."

Other safety measures include reading weather forecasts and tide changes and wearing the correct gear including a lifejacket if fishing.

The capsized yacht today. Picture: Nine News Sydney

Police at the scene on Wanda Beach Boat. Picture John Grainger

The sailor who died had just picked up his new yacht. Picture: John Grainger

The Daily Telegraph understands Mr Annesley purchased the boat off Gumtree several months ago and left it docked at a wharf in Greenwell Point for a number of months before picking it up yesterday.

A woman swam 30 metres from the overturned boat to shore. Picture: John Grainger

A sailing enthusiast in the Shoalhaven region, who runs the Facebook page Greenwell Point yachts saw the yachtie before he went to sea yesterday.

He said, "There were strong wind warnings when he took off yesterday morning and he said he's an experienced sailor but I wouldn't have gone out in those winds."

He believed the yacht was seaworthy when it departed.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, "the wind peaked at 27 knots overnight which is enough to set off a strong wind warning".

The yacht remains on the beach at Boat Harbour as police say "it is a little bit too dangerous" to remove it in such conditions.

It's believed the 72-year-old had purchased the CC Rider in Greenwell Point on the South Coast four months ago and was known to locals as Terry.

A Greenwell Point resident, who did not wish to be named, said Terry regularly travelled to the South Coast town to work on his new yacht before setting sail in the early hours of yesterday.

"He was a spritely little bloke - for his age he was fit - but this can happen to anyone," the resident said.

"He was a nice bloke. I hadn't seen him for several weeks. He'd come down and work on the boat and then go back up to Queensland. I ran into him on the river and gave him a hand."

The resident said the CC Rider's autopilot was not working before Terry set sail with the 24-year-old woman.

"That's why he had two people on board - one rests while the other sails," he said.

"There was nothing wrong with the boat, I think it was the weather. If he was by himself he would have kept well offshore - the young lady may have got seasick. It's always best to (keep offshore) in rough conditions. At least a few miles out to sea."