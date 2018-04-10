Menu
The wreckage of the ute after it was struck by a truck.
News

Man dies as ute is crushed between trucks

by Sam McBeath
10th Apr 2018 7:18 AM

A MAN is dead after a ute was crushed between two trucks in Sydneyâ€™s southwest early this morning.

About 5.45am, emergency services responded to Canterbury Rd, Bankstown, near Calidore St, after reports of a car crash involving three vehicles which were travelling towards the city.

Police this morning confirmed that the man travelling in the smaller vehicle died at the scene, while both truck drivers managed to escape injury.

Fatal Bankstown MVA picture for web
One of those drivers has since been transported from the scene to undergo mandatory testing.

Photos from the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of the ute covered in a green tarpaulin.

The Crash Investigation Unit is currently on scene conducting enquiries which is expected to delay traffic for some time.

Canterbury Rd has been completely shut down between The River Rd and Chapel Rd, and commuters are being advised to use the M5 or Henry Lawson Dr to avoid the significant delays.

Those travelling east on Milperra Rd towards Canterbury Rd will be diverted onto the River Rd for M5 access.

Heavy traffic following the fatal crash at Bankstown.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashcam vision, is urged to make contact with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

