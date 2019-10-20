Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who died after a car chase through Springfield Lakes was driving a white ute. Picture: File image
A man who died after a car chase through Springfield Lakes was driving a white ute. Picture: File image
Crime

Man dead after suburban car chase

by Cloe Read
20th Oct 2019 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died following an alleged car chase and violent argument in Springfield Lakes, south-west of Brisbane, overnight. 

A 49-year-old man driving a white ute was chased along The Promenade by two 19-year-old men in a silver sedan about 10pm on Saturday 

Police say when the cars stopped the two younger men allegedly threatened the older man before striking him with an unknown object causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. 

Despite emergency services attending, the 49-year-old died at the scene a short time later. 

The two men were allegedly seen leaving the scene in the white ute.

Police arrested them just before midnight at a residence in Atlantic St.

Police are urging anyone who was in the Springfield Lakes area between 10pm and midnight, or who may have dash cam or CCTV vision of the incident to contact them. 

More Stories

crime death editors picks springfield lakes

Top Stories

    Man on run caught, released and arrested again for crime spree hours later

    premium_icon Man on run caught, released and arrested again for crime spree...

    Crime A MAN who was on the run from police after crashing his car near Childers yesterday, went on an alleged crime spree when he was released on bail last night.

    Explained: How Bundy council is using data to evolve

    premium_icon Explained: How Bundy council is using data to evolve

    News Bundaberg Regional Council is using data to examine how effective its operations...

    Academic applauds councils’ data plans

    premium_icon Academic applauds councils’ data plans

    News A GRIFFITH University advocate discusses the issues and benefits of local councils...

    1.3% rental vacancies: Fed up tenants lash out

    premium_icon 1.3% rental vacancies: Fed up tenants lash out

    News Rental agencies are copping abuse when they repeatedly reject tenants