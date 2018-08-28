Menu
Man dead after running into Sydney blaze

by Angelo Risso
28th Aug 2018 5:58 AM
A man has died in a Sydney house fire overnight after he rescued his elderly mother from the blaze and then re-entered the burning building to fight the flames.

Emergency workers were called to Henley Marine Drive in Rodd Point, near Five Dock, about 2:30am and found the house well alight.

A woman and her adult son had escaped the fire but the son reportedly returned inside to fight the blaze and duly suffered fatal injuries.

The roof of the house has collapsed in.

