Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested after the stabbing. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Crime

Man dead after being stabbed in neck

27th Dec 2019 10:08 AM

A 50-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in the neck in Newcastle in northern New South Wales overnight.

Police found the man critically injured near a Mayfield intersection after responding to reports of the stabbing about 11.30pm on Thursday.

He was taken to John Hunter Hospital. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead on arrival.

A crime scene has been established on Myola Road. Picture: Google Maps
Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to Waratah Police Station. No charges have been laid.

A crime scene has been established on Myola Road, which is being examined by specialist forensic officers.

