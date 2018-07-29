Man dead after allegedly being hit by fleeing de facto's car

The man died at the scene

The man died at the scene Pixabay

A WOMAN who was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when she struck her de facto partner on their Coast property has been charged with manslaughter.

The 52-year-old woman will face the Caboolture Magistrates Court today charged with manslaughter and high range drink driving after an incident at their Wamuran home.

Police will allege the man, 56, and woman were having an argument at the Newlands Rd property when the woman attempted to flee in a car.

She is alleged to have unintentionally struck him as she tried to drive away.

Police and paramedics were called to the property at 7.40pm. It is understood the man was trapped under the car when emergency services arrived.

The man died at the scene.

His partner allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of .241 - nearly five times the legal limit.