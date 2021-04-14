Menu
Police are still conducting inquiries into the death of a man in Coffs Harbour.
Crime

Man dead after alleged assault in Coffs Harbour

TIM JARRETT
13th Apr 2021 11:25 PM | Updated: 14th Apr 2021 6:55 AM
A man will face court on Wednesday charged with assault as inquiries continue into the death of a man at Coffs Harbour.

On Monday, emergency services were called to a unit on Korf Street, after a man was found unresponsive.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police attended along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and the 53-year-old man was declared deceased.

A crime scene was established and forensically examined.

Police were told the man was involved in a physical altercation at licenced venue on Grafton Street on Saturday, where he was allegedly pushed by a man, causing him to fall and strike his head on the concrete floor.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at Woolgoolga on Tuesday following police inquiries and was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Wednesday.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of the man's death and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

coffs coast crime coffs harbour crime woolgoolga
