Man cuts off ankle bracelet to 'buy time' before jail

A MAN who cut off his ankle bracelet to "buy himself time” before being sent back to prison has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Wade Francis Marshall, 39, on Thursday appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court via video link and pleaded guilty to driving without a licence disqualified by a court order and wilful damage.

On June 20, one month after being released from jail on parole, Marshall breached the order by driving a car while trying to find a charger for his electronic monitoring device.

But police pulled him over on Maynard St, and checks revealed his licence was disqualified.

The next day, panicked because of his breach, Marshall cut the strap on his ankle bracelet and threw it out of his car window on Fairymead Rd.

"He thought his parole would be suspended because of the traffic offence, so he cut it off to give him time to sort things out before returning to prison,” Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said.

Marshall had 19 months remaining on his parole, and has been in custody since June 22.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said Marshall's motivation to throw out the ankle bracelet was to "tidy up” matters with his two teenage sons, who he'd recently reconnected with.

"He then panicked and realised his parole was in jeopardy and made a further foolish mistake to dispose of the ankle bracelet,” Ms Maloy said.

"His fear came to fruition and he was returned to custody.”

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan acknowledged Marshall's "exceedingly lengthy” criminal history, but said she could see he had been "willing to comply in a funny sense” by wearing the ankle bracelet.

"It is ironic you did this because you didn't want to breach your parole but by doing so you were returned to custody,” Ms Hartigan said.

"It wasn't at all worth it, but here we are ... this will really set you back.”

Marshall was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, and was remanded in custody with a parole eligibility date of October 21.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.