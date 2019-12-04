Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 20s is in a serious condition after his car fell on him.
A man in his 20s is in a serious condition after his car fell on him.
News

Man crushed while working under a vehicle

Michael Nolan
4th Dec 2019 8:35 AM | Updated: 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition at Dalby Hospital after he was crushed under a car.

Dalby Police Senior Sergeant Terry McCullough said the man was working under a vehicle when its jack came loose.

"The vehicle fell off the jack and the car landed on him," he said.

The man, in his 20s, crawled out from under the vehicle before the paramedics arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered an abdominal injury.

He was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

car crush dalby police editors picks toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

        premium_icon Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

        News A BUREAUCRATIC technicality overlooks Bundaberg’s importance to the agricultural sector.

        Victories of local MPs in 2019

        premium_icon Victories of local MPs in 2019

        News LEGISLATIVE changes to the disability parking scheme is the political highlight of...

        Woodgate fire contained but crews keeping an eye out

        Woodgate fire contained but crews keeping an eye out

        News Crews monitoring situation

        • 4th Dec 2019 9:41 AM
        BREAKING: Crews called to car, truck crash near Ring Rd

        premium_icon BREAKING: Crews called to car, truck crash near Ring Rd

        News Paramedics on scene of a traffic crash in Kensington

        • 4th Dec 2019 9:39 AM