Man crushed under windmill in freak accident

RESCUE: Last night the crew airlifted a 24-year-old man involved in a freak accident after a windmill fell on top of him.

A 24-YEAR-old man was involved in a freak accident after a windmill fell on top of him on a property south-west of Bundaberg last night.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has demonstrated its importance with three lifesaving airlifts in less than 24 hours.

The man was completing maintenance on the metal windmill which was sitting on a trailer when the incident happened.

He sustained serious lower limb injuries, including a suspected broken leg and pelvis and was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue day crew had a busy day, performing a winch rescue of a passenger off a cruise ship and a medical evacuation from Fraser Island.

The 2016-17 period has been a record for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing 5252 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.