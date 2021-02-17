Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Man crushed by garbage chute in Neutral Bay. Picture: Supplied
Man crushed by garbage chute in Neutral Bay. Picture: Supplied
News

Man crushed by 250kg garbage chute

by Erin Lyons
17th Feb 2021 11:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rescued after a garbage chute weighing 250kgs fell on top of him, trapping him underneath in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a unit block on Bent Street in the harbourside suburb of Neutral Bay about 9.30am Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man had been crushed by the garbage chute which was previously attached to the building.

Firefighters managed to free the man from the debris, before he was treated by paramedics for suspected leg, shoulder and rib injuries.

Paramedics believe the chute would weigh about 250kgs. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW
Paramedics believe the chute would weigh about 250kgs. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

 

He was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Dennis Bungener praised bystanders for rushing to the man's aid.

"It appears a chute carrying waste from a construction site had dislodged and fallen on top of the man, pinning him underneath," he said.

"He was very lucky he didn't sustain more serious injuries. It's estimated the chute weighed around 250kgs."

"It's an important reminder to take all safety precautions while at work, especially on construction sites."

SafeWork has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Man crushed by 250kg garbage chute

More Stories

accident garbage shute injury sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COOKIE CRAVINGS: Sweet career change for ex-pollie

        Premium Content COOKIE CRAVINGS: Sweet career change for ex-pollie

        News Former MP launches her own business doing what she loves

        Why you won’t want to miss this weekend’s epic beach event

        Premium Content Why you won’t want to miss this weekend’s epic beach event

        News There will be live music, a bar, market stalls, food, kite surfing, beach...

        Campaign kicks off to help Bundy youths battle the blues

        Premium Content Campaign kicks off to help Bundy youths battle the blues

        News Suicide is the biggest killer of young people aged 15 to 24, a statistic that...

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.