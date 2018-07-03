Truck driver dies following horrific highway crash

UPDATE: 7.30AM: A TRUCK driver died as result of injuries sustained during a single vehicle traffic crash at Aratula yesterday afternoon.

Information indicates a truck crashed into a guard rail on the Cunningham Highway just after 12pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 50-year-old Brisbane man, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital but passed away overnight.

Ipswich Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate the incident.

UPDATE TUESDAY 5.30AM: POLICE are this morning investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a man was seriously injured at Aratula on Monday.

Initial information indicates a truck crashed on the Cunningham Highway just after 12pm.

The male driver and sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Paramedics say the man was in a critical condition and had multiple serious injuries including head, pelvis and leg injuries.

The highway was closed for sometime while the rescue chopper landed.

Ipswich Forensic Crash Unit has commenced its investigations into the cause of the crash.

UPDATE 3pm: POLICE believe brake failure may have been behind a shocking single vehicle accident on the Cunningham Highway this afternoon that left a man critically injured.

Having earlier believed the driver may have stopped to work on his vehicle moments before the accident, Senior Sergeant Gareth James said police are now investigating whether or not the man may have tried to jump free of the truck prior to becoming entangled and being dragged along the road.

"The man who we believe was the driver was heading north on the highway," Snr Sgt James said.

"We are still not sure exactly what has happened, but he has been dragged. The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the circumstances but it's possible that there was a brake failure and he has jumped out."

The vehicle, an old NSW fire truck, came to rest on the incorrect side of the road about 5km south of Aratula.

Emergency services were called the scene about noon.

Cunningham Highway was closed shortly after the crash and remains shut in both directions.

The man sustained multiple serious injuries, including significant leg and pelvic injuries, and paramedics and other medical staff worked for a lengthy period of time to stabilise him before he was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition.

Police do not believe there were any witnesses to the incident leading up to the man being dragged along.

Snr Sgt James said police were appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

EARLIER: A MAN has been critically injured in a crash involving a truck on the Cunningham Hwy this afternoon.

The highway is reportedly blocked in both directions and drivers are being warned to expect delays.

Police say the incident happened about 5km south of Aratula just before noon.

It is believed the man, also the driver of the truck, somehow left the cabin and was dragged some distance.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the man has sustained multiple serious injuries and paramedics are assisting him.

A rescue chopper has been called to the scene.