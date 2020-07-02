Man killed after car flips onto roof

Serious crash on the corner of Moffatt St and Warwick Rd.

UPDATE 3.30PM: A MAN has been killed after a vehicle ran a red light, crashed and flipped at a busy Ipswich intersection this afternoon.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident, which happened at the corner of Moffatt St and Warwick Rd about 12.50pm.

Police said a vehicle headed west on Moffatt St is believed to have run a red light, clipping another car that was headed south on Warwick Rd.

One of the vehicles flipped onto its roof. There were five people inside, with four unharmed.

A man aged 36, from Raceview, was critically injured and later died.

Police closed the intersection as investigations got under way.

Inspector Keith McDonald said there were five people in the overturned car, four of which were not harmed but one, a man aged 36, was critically injured.

"We have two vehicles heading south on Warwick Rd, and one vehicle heading west on Moffatt St," Insp McDonald said.

"It appears as though one of the vehicles has gone through a red light, but we will not confirm which vehicle yet."

