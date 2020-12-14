Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift.
A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift. Contributed
News

Man critically hurt in workplace accident

by Nathan Edwards
14th Dec 2020 2:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift at the Port of Brisbane this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including police and paramedics, arrived on scene at the workplace at Pinkenba just after 12.30pm Monday.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition. Critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit were onboard.

Originally published as Man critically hurt in workplace accident

workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to party in a pandemic this holiday season

        Premium Content How to party in a pandemic this holiday season

        News Police, health professionals discuss what you need to know about getting together for a Christmas and New Year unlike any other

        PHOTOS: Bundy’s cutest Christmas pets

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Bundy’s cutest Christmas pets

        News BUNDABERG’S pets are getting festive.

        • 14th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
        SWITCHED ON: New traffic light installed in region

        Premium Content SWITCHED ON: New traffic light installed in region

        News The installation occurred just a week after a car crash at the site which caused...

        • 14th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
        WEATHER UPDATE: Trough set to move south towards Hervey Bay

        Premium Content WEATHER UPDATE: Trough set to move south towards Hervey Bay

        News Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rain that may lead to flash...