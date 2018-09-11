Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the cause of a crash at Beerwah today after a man was hospitalised in a serious condition.
Police are investigating the cause of a crash at Beerwah today after a man was hospitalised in a serious condition.
News

Man suffers head, neck injuries in serious crash

Sarah Barnham
by
11th Sep 2018 12:48 PM | Updated: 2:04 PM

UPDATE:  POLICE are investigating the cause of a crash at Beerwah today after a man was hospitalised in a serious condition.

The crash on Steve Irwin Way and Foley Rd about 12.30pm involved two vehicles, both towing trailers.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A man in his 50s went from being in a critical condition to serious and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital via ambulance.

A man in his 60-70s was treated by paramedics for leg injuries.

Traffic was diverted however is now flowing freely.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were still at the scene investigating.

EARLIER 12.45PM: A MAN is in a critical condition following a serious two-vehicle crash at Beerwah this afternoon.

Paramedics were nearby when a crash occurred on the corner of Steve Irwin Way and Foley Rd about 12.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man, in his 50s, suffered serious head and neck injuries.

The other driver, a man in his 60-70s suffered leg injuries.

He said both would be transported to hospital and a rescue helicopter had been tasked to the scene.

crash emergency paramedics police sunshine coast traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Arrest warrant out for tradie who family accuses of rip-off

    premium_icon Arrest warrant out for tradie who family accuses of rip-off

    Crime POLICE have renewed their call for the community to be on the look-out for a wanted man after a Woodgate family claims he ripped them off after their dad died.

    • 12th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Royals in the region: Royal visit a tourism treat

    premium_icon Royals in the region: Royal visit a tourism treat

    News The royals will touch down on Monday October 22

    • 12th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundaberg's property price hot spots identified by suburb

    premium_icon Bundaberg's property price hot spots identified by suburb

    News Bundaberg's property market is looking better by the day

    • 12th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Parents criticise handling of alleged incident

    premium_icon Parents criticise handling of alleged incident

    News Alarm bells raised by concerned parents

    • 12th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners