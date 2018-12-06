Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been critically injured after his ute smashed into a building on Old Cleveland Road. Picture: Twitter/NewsTalk4BC
A man has been critically injured after his ute smashed into a building on Old Cleveland Road. Picture: Twitter/NewsTalk4BC
News

Man dies after ute crashes into building

by Chris Clarke
6th Dec 2018 3:05 PM

A MAN has died and another injured after a ute smashed into a building in Brisbaneâ€™s south-east this morning.

The incident occurred on Old Cleveland Road at Coorparoo at 11.25am.

Early investigations suggest the elderly man suffered a medical episode that resulted in him rolling the ute and crashing into the building. He died at the scene.

A passenger in the ute did not suffer any serious injuries and has been transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

editors picks road safety

Top Stories

    North Burnett's biggest employer fined $200k after death

    North Burnett's biggest employer fined $200k after death

    Crime MEATS R Us Pty Ltd has been fined $200,000 after it failed to ensure the health and safety of a worker and exposed him to the risk of death.　

    • 6th Dec 2018 1:52 PM
    Uber hits Bundy's roads from today

    premium_icon Uber hits Bundy's roads from today

    News Locals can download the app from 3pm

    LNP calls for inquiry into Queensland bushfires

    premium_icon LNP calls for inquiry into Queensland bushfires

    Environment State LNP leader says impacted communities deserve answers

    Local Partners