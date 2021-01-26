Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police investigations are ongoing after a man sustained critical injuries in a motorcycle crash in the Mackay region.
Police investigations are ongoing after a man sustained critical injuries in a motorcycle crash in the Mackay region.
News

Man critical after motorcycle crash near Mackay

by Danielle O’Neal
26th Jan 2021 7:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a crash north of Mackay overnight.

Emergency services were called to the single motorcycle crash at Whitehaven Dr in Blacks Beach about 11.32pm.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was treated for critical injuries at the scene and taken to Mackay Hospital under lights and sirens.

Police investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in southeast Queensland, a man in his 20s was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition after his vehicle left the road and crashed down an embankment in Tamborine Mountain in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

 

 

 

Originally published as Man critical after motorcycle crash near Mackay

blacks beach blacks beach motorcycle crash road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s own everyday hero receives OAM

        Premium Content Region’s own everyday hero receives OAM

        News The Governor-General has announced this year’s recipients for the Australia Day honours list, recognising one of the region’s own

        WHAT’S ON: Plenty of Australia Day events in region

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Plenty of Australia Day events in region

        News Wide Bay-Burnett hosts Great Australian Bites festival this Australia Day.

        Bundy butcher takes flavour infusion to next level

        Premium Content Bundy butcher takes flavour infusion to next level

        News Nothing quite says Australia Day like lamb snags and ginger beer and dreams of both...

        Woman fined after trying to contest covid infringement

        Premium Content Woman fined after trying to contest covid infringement

        News The mum says she was unaware of the restrictions and was busted when she travelled...