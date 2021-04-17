Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

by Maddy Morwood
17th Apr 2021 6:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man is in a critical condition and a busy exit lane is closed southbound on the Pacific Motorway after a horror motorcycle crash this afternoon.

Paramedics and emergency services were called to a single motorcycle crash in Molendinar on the Gold Coast at 3:49pm.

The motorcyclist, a male whose age is unknown at this time, struck a guard rail on the Nerang North off ramp on the Pacific Motorway according to a spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services.

Paramedics and critical care still remain at the incident.

The exit ramp southbound at Molendinar, Exit 69 Southport Nerang Road, is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Originally published as Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RESCHEDULED: When John Butler will return to Bundy

        Premium Content RESCHEDULED: When John Butler will return to Bundy

        News The Aria award-winning artist was forced to postpone his Bundaberg show after a covid outbreak in Brisbane.

        Teen avoids jail after repeatedly punching partner in face

        Premium Content Teen avoids jail after repeatedly punching partner in face

        News He also dragged her by the hair and hit her with a broom handle during the shocking...

        JIVE TIME: The Kitty Kats swing into Paragon for new show

        Premium Content JIVE TIME: The Kitty Kats swing into Paragon for new show

        News The upcoming show will see you dance the night away to music from the Roaring...