A heavy police presence at the apartment complex on Hocking Place, near Whitmore Square. Picture: AAP/ Mike Burton
News

Domestic dispute leaves man critical after horror fall

by Elizabeth Henson
21st Oct 2019 10:49 AM

A young man is in a critical condition in hospital after falling 10m to the ground while trying to scale down an apartment complex in the city following a domestic dispute.

It is understood the man, 29, had been locked out of his Hocking Place apartment, off Whitmore Square, by a woman after the pair had an argument.

He then used a cable or rope to try to access his third floor apartment from the roof.

Police investigate the accident at an apartment block near Whitmore Square. Picture: AAP/Mike Burton
However, the cable snapped as he approached the third floor balcony and he plunged to the ground just after 5am this morning.

A pool of blood could be seen on the ground below the apartment.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics also treated another man at the building after he fell from an landing in the internal apartment stairwell.

He sustained minor injuries.

Police attended the scene and deemed the incident not suspicious.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support  call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or on 1800 600 636.

