Man critical after Biggenden Meatworks accident

A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a workplace accident at Biggenden.

Queensland Ambulance Service received a call at 8.31am.

The worker in his late 30s or early 40s was rushed to Biggenden Hospital with head and facial injuries before being airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital.

WIN News reports the accident occurred at the Biggenden Meatworks when the man had his head caught in cattle ramps.

A spokeswoman at Biggenden Meatworks declined to comment but the meatworks stated on their Facebook page around 11am:

"We would like to advise our customers that the Meatworks is currently closed for on site business today.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, but we are offering our free delivery service if required.

"Payment for deliveries is cash only. Thankyou for your understanding."

