Man critical after being hit by car
UPDATE 9:30AM: A MAN in his 20's remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he was hit by a car in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5:30am and investigations are continuing.
EARLIER: A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was reportedly hit by a car in Redbank Plains this morning.
Paramedics, including critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended the scene at Goonadoola Street just after 5:30am.
He was taken under lights and sirens in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.
The forensic crash unit is investigating.