Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
News

Man critical after being hit by car

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9:30AM: A MAN in his 20's remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he was hit by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5:30am and investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was reportedly hit by a car in Redbank Plains this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended the scene at Goonadoola Street just after 5:30am.

He was taken under lights and sirens in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

crash ipswich qas queensland ambulance service redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Bundy football is making its way back in wake of Covid

        premium_icon How Bundy football is making its way back in wake of Covid

        News Hundreds made their way through the gates of Martens Oval on the weekend for the first time since Covid restrictions put a halt on game play.

        UPDATE: Patient treated for face, arm wounds

        premium_icon UPDATE: Patient treated for face, arm wounds

        News A patient has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after an alleged wounding in Avoca.

        ‘Monto is thriving’: Tourism booming in country town

        premium_icon ‘Monto is thriving’: Tourism booming in country town

        News The dairy town is experiencing a revival after years of drought and economic...

        Dog walker spots marijuana bush growing at the beach

        premium_icon Dog walker spots marijuana bush growing at the beach

        News A DOG walker made a startling discovery while walking along the beach.