Crews at the scene of the Takalvan St crash. Photo: Chris Burns.

POLICE and fire crews are on scene at Takalvan St where a man crashed his car around 6pm.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said a man had crashed his vehicle and then left the scene, heading through Salter Oval.

The spokesman said it was unclear at this stage if the man had been tracked down after the incident.

Traffic did not seem to be interrupted by the crash.