Man crashed car with high BAC reading

Clinton Stephen Volpe pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Hinkler Ave in Bundaberg North at 6.22pm on December 3 last year.

Volpe, who was the driver of the car, was taken to Bundaberg Hospital where a blood sample was taken.

The sample returned an alcohol reading equivalent to 0.268.

Volpe, who was self represented, told the court that at the time he was going through family issues.

He said he had since sought medical advice and was medicated for mental health issues.

He said he hadn't had any convictions for more than 11 years.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Volpe's plea of guilty and accepted it came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney also took into account Volpe's mental health issues and that he was now getting help.

He also took into account it was a crash that brought him to police attention.

Mr Moloney also took into account Volpe has been without his licence since the crash, but couldn't ignore the size of his reading.

"You were a danger to yourself and other road users," he said.

Volpe was fined $1750 and was disqualified from holding a licence for 15 months.

Convictions were recorded.

