Man in court for possessing restricted poison on Fraser Is

Carlie Walker
| 10th Aug 2017 12:47 PM

A MAN who was caught with a restricted poison on Fraser Island has been sentenced to a 12 month recognizance.

Clyde Keith Coombs appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week charged with illegal possession of strychnine.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, but no conviction was recorded.

His prosecution this week prompted a statement from Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, reminding property owners of the need to be aware of the rules around the possession of specific chemicals.

Strychnine is a regulated poison under the Health Act 1937 and the purchase, use and possession of the substance was restricted to permit holders.

The Wide Bay Public Health Unit's Physician Dr Roscoe Taylor stated people should check if they have any old bottles of strychnine in their possession.

"It is possible that some property owners may discover their permit to possess the chemical has expired and find that an old bottle is in the shed," Dr Taylor said.

"Strychnine is classified as a 'Schedule 7 Dangerous Poison' and is extremely toxic to humans, so it's best not to leave any of the substance lying around your property.

"So if you do find a bottle of strychnine that you don't have a permit for, you should arrange to surrender it to the public health unit as soon as possible.

"If you have any concerns don't try to handle it yourself, please give us a call on 4303 7500 so we can arrange the proper removal of it off your property."

Strychnine is used in baiting programs for the control of wild dogs and dingoes in agricultural areas.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  court fccourt fraser island hervey bay hervey bay court

