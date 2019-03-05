"Menace" faces court for $50,000 Core Diesel theft

A MAN described by police as a "menace" and "dangerous hoon" is alleged to be behind a spate of break-ins across Maryborough.



Kalem Stephen Cosgrove appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday morning charged with 41 offences, including break-and-enter, unlawful use of a vehicle, disqualified driving, stealing, evading police and wilful damage.



He was arrested at a Kent St address on Sunday morning.



Police allege Cosgrove, 21, is behind a spate of break-ins across the Heritage City over the past month, including three at a plant nursery on Mungar Rd and another at Core Diesel Maintenance in Tinana South.



The arrest comes as a relief to the owners of Core Diesel Maintenance, who allegedly had more than $50,000 worth of tools stolen from their business in February.



Owner Jye Core said most of the tools had since been recovered but about $20,000 worth of gear was yet to be found.



He told the Chronicle the alleged burglary almost led to the business being unable to operate.



"It's just a relief it's all behind us," Mr Core said.



"We had people offering to clean up and help out and even had Time Express waive our freight charges to help get us back on our feet.



"We're really grateful for the community support."



Speaking to the Chronicle yesterday, Maryborough CIB Acting Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said both incidents allegedly involved the theft of "large quantities of tools and recreational vehicles".



"There has been a number of break-and-enters there (at the plant nursery)... where property has been targeted," Snr Sgt Harbison said.



"Over the weekend a recreational vehicle was stolen from there, that was located not too long later at a farm in close proximity.



Cosgrove will reappear in court on April 1.

