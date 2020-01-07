Man cops $54k fine, 392 demerit points

A young man has finally been caught by police for alleging being a serial speedster.

Police will allege the 22-year-old is a "prolific high-speed motorcycle rider" who's committed numerous life-endangering offences, including several speeds in excess of 150km/h in Brisbane's north.

He was arrested when an off-duty officer spotted his motorcycle in a hotel carpark.

The man was charged with 36 offences and issued with 55 traffic infringement notices.

He had accumulated more than $54,000 in speeding fines and the equivalent of 392 demerit points.

Police observed the motorcyclist allegedly speeding several times. Picture: QLD Police

When arrested the Stafford Heights man had a backpack which allegedly had methylamphetamine and a set of scales in it, as well as 13 Queensland and New South Wales driver's licences, four Australian passports, one UK passport and 13 Medicare cards.

He also allegedly had possession of another cloned registration plate for the same make and model of his motorbike.

On January 2 a police officer spotted the motorcycle bearing stolen registration plate "RUNIT" parked at the back of a licensed premises in Alderley.

They immediately attended the location and the rider was taken into custody a short time later.

The man was subjected to a roadside drug test which police allege returned a positive result.

His motorcycle was impounded.

He is due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 3.

He allegedly had stolen plates. Picture: QLD Police

The 55 speeding infringement notices are for allegedly exceeding the speed limit in the tunnels, Brisbane streets, as well as on the Bruce Highway, including 30 high-speed offences where his alleged speed was more than 40km/h over the speed limit.

The highest alleged speeds were on three occasions when the motorcycle was detected travelling at 178, 175 and 172km/h in a 100 zone on the Gympie Arterial Road, Bald Hills. The motorbike was also allegedly detected travelling at 155, 149 and 147km/h in an 80 zone in the Airport Link Tunnel, Wooloowin.

He has also so far been charged with five counts of tainted property and one count of obtaining or dealing with identity information.

These items were allegedly found in his backpack. Picture: QLD Police

Acting Superintendent Peter Flanders said it cannot be overstated the potential devastating impact of driving behaviour, like what is alleged to have occurred.

"For one rider to be charged and also receive 55 speeding notices for alleged offences committed on Brisbane streets is deplorable," he said.

Acting Superintendent Flanders also sent a message to drivers and riders who think they could speed on our roads with impunity.

"We have a dedicated team of highly skilled investigators … who monitor, identify and locate drivers engaged in dangerous behaviour on our roads," he said.

Late last year officers analysing the high-speed camera detections focused their efforts on a motorcycle speeding at 205km/h in a 70 zone on Sandgate Road, Boondall at 10.50pm.

"This speed was almost three times the limit and was clearly extremely dangerous driving behaviour," Superintendent Flanders said.

"There is no margin for error when travelling at speeds more suited to a racetrack than a suburban road."

Despite only having a speed camera image of the motorcycle, and no front plate, an investigator managed to identify the specific type of bike and then scoured databases and vision stores to find the previous owner of the motorcycle.

Police arrested the man. Picture: QLD Police

From here the new owner was identified and a search warrant executed at a Taigum residence on September 12 during which police allege they located the exact jacket and helmet worn by the rider in the camera image.

A 27-year-old Taigum man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, with a high-speed circumstance of aggravation.

The man attended the Sandgate Magistrates Court on November 8 where he pleaded guilty, receiving a 12-month licence disqualification and 15 months probation.

"The moral of these two examples is two-fold," Superintendent Flanders said.

"Firstly, don't use our roadways as speedways. Don't endanger everyone with your recklessness and stupidity.

"And secondly, if you do, we have a specialised unit dedicated to identifying and tracking you down. We won't rest, and you should expect a knock on your door."